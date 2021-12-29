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COLUMBIA - EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE ATROCITY'S THAT ARE NEVER SPOKEN ABOUT! THEY BLAMED THE SIDE EFFECTS ON A VIRUS? - SOUND FAMILIAR???
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91 views • December 29, 2021
THOUSANDS OF FIRED MANDATE COVID NURSES ASKED TO COME BACK BECAUSE THERE IS NO NURSES? - https://www.brighteon.com/1d14cf18-c715-4a2f-b047-dace1529e8b9
INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
INFORMATION BLOCKADE - https://www.brighteon.com/f3088457-25fd-4285-813e-813ce0527e06
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