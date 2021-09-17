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God is a Sphere
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32 views • September 17, 2021
The philosopher Blaise Pascal described God "as a sphere, whose center is everywhere and whose circumference is nowhere". Jorge Luis Borges noticed that several other thinkers had had this thought in a parallel fashion, over the millennia. With the rise of materialism and the collapse of the influence of the Church, many modern people have been projecting the attributes of God onto political systems or secular institutions. But will these organizations be able to furnish them with Utopia?
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