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Social Credit System Coming To China, With Citizens Scored On Behavior!!
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66 views • May 05, 2020
A social credit system will go into effect next year across China, where every citizen will be scored based on their behavior. Good actions, like volunteering, and bad, like littering, are tracked using algorithms, artificial intelligence and facial recognition — and there are real consequences for a high or low score.
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