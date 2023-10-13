Richard Burdick's String Quartet “Landlord” tuned to 528Hz (Op. 308 No. 36) #iching
The CD is out :
https://richardoburdick.bandcamp.com/album/cd81-64-string-quartets-op-308-i-ching-music-of-richard-o-burdick
This piece is part of a set which is an I Ching Cycle. These sets are 64 little pieces or steps that cycle through an octave of sound from F to F with 64 unique tonics. If we start the reckoning of the vibration at F = 344 hertz, each step is about 4 hertz higher.
For more information see the I Ching Cycles page:
https://www.i-ching-music.com/compositions-ICcycles.html
Learn more at https://i-ching-music.com/opus295.html
