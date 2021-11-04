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BREAKING: Members of Congress Demand Merrick Garland Answer for New Evidence in Jan 6th False Flag
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190 views • November 04, 2021
Dr. Darren Beattie of https://revolver.news joins The ALex Jones Show to break the news that Congressman Matt Gaetz and eight other House Republicans have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding more information about the U.S. government’s possible role in the leadup to the January 6 incident. Read more here: https://www.revolver.news/2021/11/firebrand-congressman-matt-gaetz-demands-answers-from-merrick-garland-in-wake-of-revolvers-bombshell-1-6-reporting/
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