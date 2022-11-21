Mandatory Vaccines, Riots and Looting, The Road To Anarchy





In Episode 73 we look at the latest happenings from around the world. Mandatory vaccinations, large scale cyber-attacks, and riots that are escalating at an alarming rate. Still the majority of humanity and even the church are saying this is just a glitch on the horizon and it will return to normal. What does the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy say, can we be on the Road to Anarchy?