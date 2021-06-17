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2021 MAR 31 Man Has, Horrifying Reaction to Johnson and Johnson COVID Vaccine.ia
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406 views • June 17, 2021
2021 MAR 31 Man Has, Horrifying Reaction to Johnson and Johnson COVID Vaccine.ia
Remarks: Richard Terrell, 74, “I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit and then a few days later I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red,” he said. His condition continued to worsen, and he was admitted to the emergency room on March 19 after consulting with a dermatologist. By the time he was admitted, the rash had spread over his entire body and his skin was so dry and red, it could be “peeled off.” Dr. FNU Nutan, a dermatology hospitalist at VCU Health, explained that a biopsy confirmed Terrell’s condition was a reaction to a drug. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/04/03/2021-mar-31-man-has-horrifying-reaction-to-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
Remarks: Richard Terrell, 74, “I began to feel a little discomfort in my armpit and then a few days later I began to get an itchy rash, and then after that I began to swell and my skin turned red,” he said. His condition continued to worsen, and he was admitted to the emergency room on March 19 after consulting with a dermatologist. By the time he was admitted, the rash had spread over his entire body and his skin was so dry and red, it could be “peeled off.” Dr. FNU Nutan, a dermatology hospitalist at VCU Health, explained that a biopsy confirmed Terrell’s condition was a reaction to a drug. FULL STORY HERE: https://www.4cmitv.com/2021/04/03/2021-mar-31-man-has-horrifying-reaction-to-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
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