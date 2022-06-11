The 'Dollar Vigilante' about the Pedophile LGBTQIA+ Agenda! [09.06.2022]

WARNING!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophilia in Plain Sight: 'We're Comming For Your Children!'





Note: I repeat, anyone who is pushing that taking Drugs, Mushrooms, DMT, Drinking and smoke Hash and Weed, is that the way to set your self as an 'example' to children and young people that this is okay to live you life the way ? -> The New Normal' ?





Hear with your own ears and see what this guy 'Dollar Vigilante' is telling in public how he live his life 'laughing' and 'smiling' all the time. like this is funny...





Do you think he influenced by drugs here ?

Would you trust a person like that?





- The best lie contains a lot of truth...





I have a clear opinion about this, stay the fuck away from Drugs, Drinking and smoke Hash and Weed...

It's only gonna fuck your brain up. I'm speaking from experience.



