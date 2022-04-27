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And We Know | 15 Questions About the History, and Purpose of the And We Know Show
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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201 views • April 27, 2022
Listen to the And We Know Show Today: https://rumble.com/v117f96-4.16.22-they-want-us-gone-keep-sharing-the-truth-digital-warriors-activated.html

Learn More Today At: https://andweknow.com/

What is the history of the And We Know name? Romans 8:28 - “28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” What is your motive for hosting the And We Know show? What is the process? What is the logo? How do you process the EVIL on the planet earth being exposed? What is the intro? Why do you not show your face on the And We Know show? What is the story behind the founding of the show? What is the gear that you like to use? MAC Pro 2019 49 Inch Screen Rhode Microphone How do you process negative comments? How do you handle the label of being a “Pay-Triot” Show? How have you decided what sponsors to recommend and to not recommend? What is the number one concern that you have in the God-First America-First Movement? How can my listeners support you and your mission? What is the most rewarding part of recording the And We Know Show?

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda? Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity: https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&;keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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