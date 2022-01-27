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FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.2...Spiritual Warfare
CAVE WHERE PROPHETS DWELL TV
CAVE WHERE PROPHETS DWELL TV
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40 views • January 27, 2022
This is a Clip from the Sermon "THE VAULT EPISODE SERIES NO.24 SPIRITUAL WARFARE...Are you dressed for the battle,if NOT THEN WHAT'S THE HOLD UP PT2", originally done on 6.28.97....

FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
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To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
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©copyright 1997 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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