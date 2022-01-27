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FROM THE DESK OF THE APOSTLE NO.2...Spiritual Warfare
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40 views • January 27, 2022
This is a Clip from the Sermon "THE VAULT EPISODE SERIES NO.24 SPIRITUAL WARFARE...Are you dressed for the battle,if NOT THEN WHAT'S THE HOLD UP PT2", originally done on 6.28.97....
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©copyright 1997 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
FOR PRAYER...PLEASE DIAL (475) 300-3850,24 hours...or leave your prayer request HERE:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
To share a Love Offering with The Ministry, please
use our CASH APP at: $TheWordofGodTJC
or find The Ministry by phone on CASH APP: (475) 300-3850
OR share your Loving Support through PayPal at: paypal.me/TheWordofGodTJC
Follow us on Twitter: @TheWordofGodTJC
To Request a FREE Copy of this Broadcast, and other FREE Teaching Resources, please click HERE,
and follow Shipping & Handling Information:
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministry.weebly.com/prayer-requests.html
©copyright 1997 ©copyright 2022
THE WORD OF GOD,THROUGH JESUS CHRIST,
STREET & OUTREACH MINISTRY**
++ALL RIGHTS RESERVED++
#THEPROPHETOFFIRE #SOUNDTHEALARM
#CLARIONCALL #RATEDHFORHOLY
(475)300-3850**Incorporated in CO,CT,IN,NC,SC,MS,TN,TX,WI**
https://thewordofgodtjcsoministrytheologicaltrainingcenter.weebly.com/
~PLEASE EXCUSE ANY AND ALL TYPOS THAT YOU SEE IN THIS DOCUMENT~
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