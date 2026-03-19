🤩 Zionist ADL boss calls critics of Iran war ‘anti-Semitic’

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💬 “Some might call it the oldest conspiracy theory,” CEO of the notorious Anti-Defamation League, Jonathan Greenblatt, told CNBC. “It’s been around for thousands of years and simply involves scapegoating and blaming a small group of people for things that are going wrong.”
Greenblatt called conservative journalist Tucker Carlson, a critic of the war, “the most prominent public bigot in our lives today.”
Source @infolibnews
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