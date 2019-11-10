(MIAC #244) After Global Food Production Drops Then What?

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My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
Richie Allen from the Richie Allen Show https://www.richieallen.co.uk and David DuByne from ADAPT 2030 discuss increasing space radiation from the Grand Solar Minimum affecting global food production across the continents and how this will affect the economy and then our civilization.
•Extinction Rebellion where are your solutions?
•What is the Maunder Minimum?
•Australia becomes a new wheat importer
•Potato sizes globally has reduced 30%
•Indoor vertical agriculture industry booming
•Starting community gardens
•A Year in Hell, an account of the Bosnian Siege
•Sharing skill sets in a community to fill the gaps
•Using 5G as a crowd control device in cities to protect food distribution centers
Richie Allen YT Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9k_...
Richie Allen FB https://www.facebook.com/richieallenshow
Richie Allen Twitter https://twitter.com/RichieAllenShow
Richie Allen Show HOME https://www.richieallen.co.uk
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations.
ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#globalgrains #grandsolarminimum #croplosses #climaterevolution #adapt2030 #preparation #foodprices
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My Patriot Supply
Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
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ADAPT 2030 Grand Solar Minimum Store
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NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ADAPT 2030 Monthly
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Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org