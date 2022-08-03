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https://gnews.org/post/p139ecf69
8/2/2022 will go down in history as Taiwan’s de facto Independence Day: Pelosi arrives at Taiwan Songshan Airport, welcomed by Sandra Springer Oudkirk (Director of the American Institute in Taiwan) and Joseph Wu (Minister of Foreign Affairs of the ROC)