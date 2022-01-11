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Sanitation by Composting in Haiti
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13 views • January 11, 2022
Ecological compost toilets based on the "hot compost" method introduced in post-earthquake Haiti in 2010 and 2011 by GiveLove.org and Joseph Jenkins, author of the Humanure Handbook and The Compost Toilet Handbook, are viewed and discussed in this video.
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