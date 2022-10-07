DOD Covid Vaccine - Bioweapon Kill Shot for Americans

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Operation Depopulation - Death designed by the United States Department of Defense for the world, actually. I've taken the original 7-minute clip and reordered the video to present here: last 19-seconds, placed at the beginning. 2nd part was 4:00 to 5:00 minutes, placed second. Part 3 was 1:58 to 3:58, placed last.
SASHA LATYPOVA EXPLAINS HOW COVID JABS ARE ACTUALLY "DOD COUNTERMEASURES"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bX6QbGGypjNW/
3 clips, 3:19.