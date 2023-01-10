Create New Account
Looking At Christianity From A Cross-Cultural Perspective With Dr. Andy Bannister
8 views
The Good Question Podcast
Published a day ago

Dr. Andy Bannister joins the podcast today to discuss his studies on religion and faith across cultures. Dr. Bannister is the Director of the Solas Centre for Public Christianity, where he regularly speaks and teaches throughout the UK, Europe, Canada, the United States, and the rest of the world.

christianityreligionislam

