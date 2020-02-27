BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Christopher Bollyn | The War on Terror | The Plot to Rule the Middle East
Information Machine
Information Machine
3 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • February 27, 2020
Source: http://gunsandbutter.org
http://bollyn.com
http://information-machine.blogspot.com

The 2001 Authorization to Use Military Force (AUMF); 9/11 declared ‘an act of war’; major military operations conducted in eight countries; General Wesley Clark reveals a ‘policy coup’; Oded Yinon Plan for the Middle East; official 9/11 narrative a deception; media treatment of 9/11; the 1979 Jerusalem Conference on International Terrorism; the Jonathan Institute; the Lavone Affair; 9/11 predicted;

Hollywood film producer and Mossad operative Arnon Milchan; predictive programming; theft of nuclear material; Robert Maxwell, Ptech and Promis; historical roots of 9/11 and the war on terror; creation of the foe in the war on terror; Ali Mohammad; origin of terrorist videos; 9/11 memorial; trillions spent on the war on terror; constitutional treason; foreign and domestic effects of the war on terror; who benefits from the war on terror, America’s longest war.
Keywords
free speech911christopher bollynbonnie faulknerguns and butteroded yinon plan1979 jerusalem conferencethe jonathan institutethe lavone affair
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The GOP Deserved to Lose &#8212; and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

The GOP Deserved to Lose — and I Say That as a Former Trump Voter

Mike Adams
The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

The AI Tsunami: Why We Must Prepare for the Coming Job Wipeout and System Reset

Mike Adams
U.S. Strikes Iran&#8217;s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

U.S. Strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Tehran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal and Demands Strait of Hormuz Concessions

Garrison Vance
U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea&#8217;s Complete Denuclearization

U.S., South Korea and Japan Reaffirm Commitment to North Korea’s Complete Denuclearization

Edison Reed
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy