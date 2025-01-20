Red Pill Nation Hangout #421

1. 9:00 Justin Trudeau resigns (Sort of)

2. 33:20 Wildfires once again out of control in California due to infrastructure problems

3. 56:48 Mark Zuckerberg announces that Meta will start rolling back on its Censorship

4. 1:20:55 MacDonalds announces that they will be scrapping DEI

5. 1:39:21 FS1 Lawsuit Joy Taylor accused of sleeping her way to the top of FOX Sports

6. 2:07:17 Trump sentenced by Corrupt Judge as an absolute discharge

7. 2:31:30 London Chief of Police says that Britain will start attempting to extradite anyone violating its Internet laws





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/