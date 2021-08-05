FULL SHOW: Pandemic of LIES on the Unvaccinated!

Dr. Jane Ruby guest hosts today's fully loaded episode of The War Room. In the 1st hour she covers the shocking amount of side effects happening to those that are getting the vaccine. “Mary”, a whistleblower from the medical field, calls in to talk about what she is seeing as hospitals fill up with patients that are injured after taking the vaccine. In the second hour, Dr. Jane Ruby is joined by Dr. Carrie Madej who describes what she viewed within the contents of COVID vaccine vials. Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Jane Ruby dive deep into what is the result of the vaccines and what may come. Finally, a Canadian patriot, Patrick King, joins Dr. Jane Ruby in the last hour. Patrick King is credited with going against the government of Alberta, Canada, and consequently bringing down all COVID restrictions.