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NWO BANKERS ARE NOW OPENLY CALLING THEMSELVES THE ELITE! THEY'VE GOT SOME BAD NEWS
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674 views • March 03, 2022
The tyrants are tired of hiding their high opinion of themselves, it appears. They've dropped all pretenses and revealed what they REALLY consider themselves to be!
Also, the Cabal delivers some "good" and "bad" news:
The bad news (for them) is that we peasants (in EVERY SINGLE COUNTRY they polled!) no longer trust our designated "Elite"
HA!
They're scared
Still, prepare for them to go all in. I feel like something really BIG is coming around the corner...
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
Also, the Cabal delivers some "good" and "bad" news:
The bad news (for them) is that we peasants (in EVERY SINGLE COUNTRY they polled!) no longer trust our designated "Elite"
HA!
They're scared
Still, prepare for them to go all in. I feel like something really BIG is coming around the corner...
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
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