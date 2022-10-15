Operation Ukraine: Crime without PunishmentThe history of Ukraine’s crimes against Donbass civilians

On March 14, 2022, the Ukrainian Army struck residential buildings in Donetsk with a Tochka U missile. The air defence system shot the missile down, but one warhead exploded in the middle of a busy street, in the centre of the Donetsk Republic's capital, killing more than 20 civilians and maiming dozens more.

Donetsk resident Yury Rumyantsev lost his wife in the attack orchestrated by Ukraine. Still, his photograph was published in Western media, portraying him as a resident of Kiev who suffered from the Russian army. A month after the Donetsk attack, the Ukrainian army again used a Tochka-U rocket in Kramatorsk, killing dozens of civilians.

The documentary traces back the war crimes committed by the Ukrainian side starting from as early as 2014. Journalists and activists who collect evidence of atrocities speak on how the Kiev authorities have been directing them and have given a free hand to nationalist battalions in the southeast. They share their thoughts on why the Western media and human rights organisations ignore hours of video evidence of Ukraine’s abuse.





https://rtd.rt.com/films/operation-ukraine-crime-without-punishment/





