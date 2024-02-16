Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Germs Don't Cause Disease with Andrew Kaufman, M.D.
channel image
TowardsTheLight
264 Subscribers
60 views
Published 20 hours ago

During my stay at Confluence, I had a great conversation with Luke Storey about my past and why I left the allopathic medical system, how I turned over a new leaf, and became a natural healing expert.


“Are psychiatric drugs really the cause of violent tendencies?”


“What are the most harmful effects of psychiatric drugs?”


“Why is the ‘bio-lab’ theory so beneficial for the medical establishment?”


Stick around until the very end, and find out the answers to these questions, and much more!


Check out Luke Storey’s website:

https://www.lukestorey.com/lifestylistpodcast/522


Source:

https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/Germs_Don't_Cause_Disease:c

Keywords
healthgenocidevaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket