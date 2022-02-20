© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadien Great Reset Tyranny
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • February 20, 2022
The next step on the New World Order Agenda is being normalized by Trudeau’s unprecedented power grab. And very soon the graduates of tyranny will follow suit. Creating an environment ripe for False Flag Order out of Chaos.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t be able to stop himself from breaking up families and destroying their pets. As Biden's January 6th Gulag playbook will be repeated over the coming months. The Dictatorial pandemic has only just begun. Trudeau knows that he can rule at the discretion of the monarchy with no term limit in sight. But Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom will eventually catch up to him.
https://www.banned.video/
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won’t be able to stop himself from breaking up families and destroying their pets. As Biden's January 6th Gulag playbook will be repeated over the coming months. The Dictatorial pandemic has only just begun. Trudeau knows that he can rule at the discretion of the monarchy with no term limit in sight. But Section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedom will eventually catch up to him.
https://www.banned.video/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.