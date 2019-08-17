© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Evensen from America-Restoring A Heritage
Follow
0
Share
Report
13 views • August 17, 2019
Greg loved the Lord and fought the good fight. Greg earned a BA and MA in education, and in a Ph.D. in criminal justice in 1972. He was appointed a Secret Service agent in 1974 and as a Kansas State Highway Patrol Trooper earned the medal for valor. Greg wore many hats and was involved in founding several U.S. Constitution groups and believed deeply in freedom, individual rights, and the Second Amendment. He was master of ceremonies and speaker at several Call To Decision Seminars. His legacy will live on in our hearts and minds, never to be forgotten.
With no apologies… Phil Hudok
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All Eastern Time)
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
With no apologies… Phil Hudok
Call To Decision - Bible Studies
Livestream (usually 1st & 3rd Sat.) https://livestream.com/accounts/11933679/
11:30 - 12:30 First Session - Usually Current Events
~1:00 - 2:00 Bible Study (All Eastern Time)
Times may vary. Call in number 304-591-6993
Telephone listen line 515-606-5830 Access Code 895509
Higher resolutions of videos are available through CTD Ministry
Ministry Website www.calltodecision.com, Order and Info Phone# 800-777-4403, Office Hours – Thursdays 8:00-4:00 EST
www.hudok.info Rule of Law Battle in W.Va.
www.hudok.com Running for Sheriff
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.