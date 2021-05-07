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The Segregation Begins
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150 views • May 07, 2021
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The Angry Truth
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The Segregation Begins. I have that this mess was going to get worse & it is. We are going to see some interesting events develop out of this mess. This will create an unprecedented time for the world as this is not just pertaining to the U.S.
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The Angry Truth
15.2K subscribers
The Segregation Begins. I have that this mess was going to get worse & it is. We are going to see some interesting events develop out of this mess. This will create an unprecedented time for the world as this is not just pertaining to the U.S.
The Chinese Doctor Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8SAb...
The Officer Tatum Chinese Doctor Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As37J...
Angry Truth T-Shirts:
https://theangrytruth.biz/
My Patriot Food Supply:
https://www.preparewithangryprepper.com
Nutrient Survival:
Get $10 off your first purchase with code: ANGRYPREPPER
https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?t...
Join The Angry Prepper Membership:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOUa...
Join The Angry Truth Membership:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcGN...
SUBSCRIBE:
The Angry Prepper: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheAngryPre...
The Angry Truth: https://youtube.com/channel/UCcGN-QmX...
Podcast: https://theangryprepper.podbean.com
New York City Prepper’s Network: https://www.nycpreppers.com
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/TheAngryPrepper
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/A1KC...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-321775
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@TheAngryPrepper:3
NYC Prepper’s Network: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNXH...
DONATIONS:
Cash App: https://cash.app/$TheAngryPrepper
PayPal: paypal.me/angryprepper
FOLLOW ME ON:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the_angry_p...
Instagram: https://instagram.com/nyc_preppers_ne...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheAngryPrep...
CONTACT: [email protected]
DISCLAIMER: Some videos and descriptions might contain affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission.
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