Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: They #DelayTruth to Enslave You. I Tell Truth WHEN IT MATTERS To Liberate You.
69 views
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live on Jun 2, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: They #DelayTruth to Enslave You. I Tell Truth WHEN IT MATTERS To Liberate You. Shiva4President.com Full post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-the... In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals examples of how the Elites and their minions #DelayTruth to enslave you versus how Dr.SHIVA exposes Truth at the RIGHT TIME – WHEN IT MATTERS – to liberate you. Why? Because he’s one of you & wants you to live long & prosper. They – the Elites – despise you. Time for a SYSTEMS OVERHAUL. Shiva4President.com Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
Keywords
2024dr shiva livedr shiva ayyadurai mit phdthey delaytruthenslave youi tell truthliberate you
