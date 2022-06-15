More and more people are waking up to the World Economic Forum’s anti-human agenda, and this is making it difficult for the World Economic Forum, as well as compromised politicians around the world, to enact their nefarious policies. Citizens no longer trust governments as they once did, and as more people continue to wake up, governments will find it impossible to move forward with their globalist/technocratic objectives.





This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://odysee.com/@BustingTheBox:2/TheirAgendaIsFailing:e - June 3, 2022





Their Anti-Human Agenda is Failing | Busting the Box - Matt





Their AntiHuman Agenda is Failing, Busting the Box, Matt, June 3 2022



