MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER CURBSTOMPS MARK ZUCKERBERG ☈ ON HIS DISINGENUOUS APOLOGY OVER CENSORSHIP ON FB
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
1
23 views • 8 months ago

Michael Shellenberger - In his new letter, Zuckerberg goes beyond what he told Rogan.


He says FBI specifically warned of disinfo re: Hunter Biden & his client, Burisma, the Ukrainian nat gas company.


It's hard proof that the FBI illegally interfered in the elections.


Someone should go to prison for it.


Source: https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1828945091693801824


Thumbnail:https://www.foxnews.com/media/michael-shellenberger-says-twitter-rival-threads-here-to-stay-blasts-grotesque-censorship.print


We give the CIA and FBI great powers and expect they won't abuse them. But the evidence is now overwhelming that the CIA & FBI violated the Wiretap Act, spread disinformation, and interfered in the 2020 election. These crimes must be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted.


https://x.com/shellenberger/status/182887356411381369

Keywords
mark zuckerbergmichael shellenbergercurbstompedmulti pronged offensiveempty apology and regret
