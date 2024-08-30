MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER CURBSTOMPS MARK ZUCKERBERG ☈ ON HIS DISINGENUOUS APOLOGY OVER CENSORSHIP ON FB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Michael Shellenberger - In his new letter, Zuckerberg goes beyond what he told Rogan.
He says FBI specifically warned of disinfo re: Hunter Biden & his client, Burisma, the Ukrainian nat gas company.
It's hard proof that the FBI illegally interfered in the elections.
Someone should go to prison for it.
Source: https://x.com/shellenberger/status/1828945091693801824
We give the CIA and FBI great powers and expect they won't abuse them. But the evidence is now overwhelming that the CIA & FBI violated the Wiretap Act, spread disinformation, and interfered in the 2020 election. These crimes must be investigated and the perpetrators prosecuted.