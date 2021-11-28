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If Thine Eye Be Evil
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91 views • November 28, 2021
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)
"A magical attack is a hostile action or words directed toward you by an individual or group that is energized by devils." David Carrico
Shows mentioned:
What Happened to the Evangelical Church: https://youtu.be/F9wNfDElTa0
Full Episode: https://youtu.be/MgHHF2j9vyU
Hidden Message from Jesus: https://youtu.be/iKmaTdV4KqM
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #PsychicAttack
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
"A magical attack is a hostile action or words directed toward you by an individual or group that is energized by devils." David Carrico
Shows mentioned:
What Happened to the Evangelical Church: https://youtu.be/F9wNfDElTa0
Full Episode: https://youtu.be/MgHHF2j9vyU
Hidden Message from Jesus: https://youtu.be/iKmaTdV4KqM
https://www.nystv.org . Use Promo Code: RIDER For your first month free.
Get Prints of MR Art: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PlainPaints
Coupon Code: RIDE15 for 15% off purchases
T-Shirts and Mugs:
nystv-wear.creator-spring.com
Tonight's sponsors:
Joshua Watts Leather https://joshuawattsleather.com
Cascadia Cutlery https://cascadiacutlery.com
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content: Donate PayPal https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
#MidnightRide #NYSTV #PsychicAttack
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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