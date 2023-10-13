The Illinois Gun Grab & Hold My Beer! Sidearm & Six Packing Hero Stops Robbery

Illinois lawmakers are pushing more unconstitutional gun control legislation, and calling upon cackling gun control clown Vice President Kamala Harris and the organization funded by the curmudgeon Michael Bloomberg, Everytown for Gun Safety, to support their legal plunder. Harris is parroting a fellow gun control caricature, the founder of Moms Demand Action, Shannon Watts, by using deceptive and erroneous claims about gun laws and gun violence.

The question is, how many people are going to fall for their lies?

And this week’s 2A for Today Modern Militiaman spotlight is on a heroic customer who saved a cashier at a gas station in Cass County, all while holding a 6 pack of Miller Lite.

Our hero saw the visible fear on the cashier’s face and without dropping the hops he neutralized the perp then held him for the cops.

Welcome to 2A For Today!

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com