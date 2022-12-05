Politics: Why Is It Important to Christians?

So why is politics so important to Christians? It simply comes down to believing that Christians can bring the actual Kingdom of God through.....legislation! Yes that's right, God's invisible Kingdom, that Jesus talked about, can apparently be brought here on earth, through the "right" laws. However, God cannot be put into the box of the left OR of the right! If we want to lead a better world, we need to leave this WHOLE system behind!
