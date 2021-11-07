© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fired, but not silenced
Follow
0
Share
Report
63 views • November 07, 2021
Julie Ponesse, October 28, 2021
A professor of ethics and philosophy, Dr. Julie refused to be forced to take an mRNA gene therapy experimental injection. Her faculty fired her. Dr. Julie fires back with the truth in a powerful speech on October 28th, 2021 as part of The Faith and Democracy Series.
https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
A professor of ethics and philosophy, Dr. Julie refused to be forced to take an mRNA gene therapy experimental injection. Her faculty fired her. Dr. Julie fires back with the truth in a powerful speech on October 28th, 2021 as part of The Faith and Democracy Series.
https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.