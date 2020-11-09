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Wrapping aluminium profile bundles machine Model WAP 2FI
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6 views • November 09, 2020
This video was produced during the trials of this model in our factory.
The operation shown is not at real production conditions at a clent which would be an aluminium extrusio factory or a powder coating or an anodizing plant
The operation shown is not at real production conditions at a clent which would be an aluminium extrusio factory or a powder coating or an anodizing plant
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