Lysander Spooner: Radical Truths on Tyranny and the Constitution

"Tyrants care nothing for discussions that are to end only in discussion." Lysander Spooner didn’t pull any punches. He knew that words without action were meaningless in the fight against tyranny. In this episode, we’ll dive into some of his most radical and powerful takes on the Constitution - his ideas matter now more than ever.
Path to Liberty: December 11, 2024