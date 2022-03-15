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WHAT KIND OF FAITH DO YOU HAVE?
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20 views • March 15, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 2:14-26. The subject here is the nature of real faith. True faith will always lead to doing good works. These good works are the work of love. Where there is no active love, there is no real faith. Faith that is in words alone is of no use at all. True faith is not just to feel good or to accept the truth only with the mind. There is no benefit in that kind of faith. That kind of faith is not really faith at all. Faith has to prove itself by what it does. The works of faith here does not mean just to keep the law. It means to do good things and to be kind to other people. True faith is active and has to have works as well as words. Works will come from the faith of the person who really trusts in God.
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