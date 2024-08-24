❗️Russia is deploying S-400 Radar systems in Kursk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Russia is deploying S-400 systems in Kursk. 💪
Non-stop working on locating enemy firing point in border area of Kursk region
📹 The footage shows a mobile artillery reconnaissance system crew of the Sever Group of Forces in action.
The crew performs tasks during 24/7 combat alert duties in the interests of artillery units. The radar ensures effective detection of low, medium, and high altitude targets.