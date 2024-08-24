BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Russia is deploying S-400 Radar systems in Kursk
❗️Russia is deploying S-400 systems in Kursk. 💪

Non-stop working on locating enemy firing point in border area of Kursk region

 📹 The footage shows a mobile artillery reconnaissance system crew of the Sever Group of Forces in action.

The crew performs tasks during 24/7 combat alert duties in the interests of artillery units. The radar ensures effective detection of low, medium, and high altitude targets.

