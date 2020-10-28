© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl - Technotronika.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
4806 views • October 28, 2020
W niniejszej audycji omawiamy temat technotroniki, czyli nauki która zajmuje się wpływem pól spektrum elektromagnetycznego na człowieka. Obecnie na świecie istnieją urządzenia zdolne do kontrolowania i zaburzania działania jednostek jak i całych populacji poprzez emisję specyficznych fal. Przedstawiamy dziesiątki badań i dokumentów jak i książek wnikliwie opisujących zakres wykorzystania tych systemów.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.