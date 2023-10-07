Horrifying Moments How Ukraine Succeeded in Counterattacking Against Russia

US Military News





Oct 5, 2023





Ukraine launched a major counter-offensive in early June to push back Russian forces who had seized territory. Their strategy involved simultaneous attacks at three key points along the 600-mile-plus frontline.





The most important sector of the frontline, as it could allow Ukraine to cut off Russia's supply lines to Crimea and isolate the peninsula. Ukraine can hope for a collapse of Russian morale and cohesion under the sustained Ukrainian pressure.





Ukraine can conduct a steady pressure and interdiction campaign along the entire frontline, supported by long-range precision strikes on Russian rear areas. This would disrupt the Russian logistics, communications, and command and control and weaken their ability to reinforce and resupply their frontline units.





