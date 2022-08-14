COVENOM19 - WHAT’S COMING FOR THE VACCINATED? Featuring Film Maker JONATHAN OTTO EPISODE#67 [MIRROR]

LIVE MONDAY 06/27/2022 at 7PM(PST)/10PM(EST)

Alpha has a conversation with film maker and investigative journalist Jonathan Otto about his film COVENOM19 which features Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Tau Braun and many others and about his insight on what’s coming for the vaccinated and the un-vaccinated. Are we approaching the threshold of death and injuries we have all feared and if so, how to we save those injected with a BioWeapon and what dangers are present for us. How does this formulate into the GREAT RESET vs THE GREAT AWAKENING and much more. Tune in tonight and as always Patriots, please share this as much as you can as often as you can. First In, Last Out. Semper Fi, Alpha

https://rumble.com/v1enkwg-covenom19-whats-coming-for-the-vaccinated-featuring-film-maker-jonathan-ott.html

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#TheAlphaWarriorShow, #Journalism, #JonathanOtto, #Covenom19, #BryanArdis, #TauBraun, #Vaccinated, #UnVaccinated, #Vaccines, #J6Justice, #discernment, #5thD, #keystone, #leapfrog, #symbolism, #NWO, #NewWorldOrder, #greatreset, #agenda21, #agenda2030, #Covid, #Coronavirus, #pandemic, #plandemic, #Oppression, #GreatResist, #GreatAwakening, #treasuremap, #Truth, #GermTruth, #ReTruth