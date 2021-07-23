© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/23/21 Update. Mystery Affidavit to stop the EUA? UK food Shortage by their covid APP? Stolen Ammo in South Africa! Google invests in Vaccines and Censors to prevent competiton.
Follow
2
Share
Report
110 views • July 23, 2021
1. U.K. Food shortage. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9817005/Food-industry-crisis-point-shortages-possible-says-Ranjit-Singh-Boparan.html
2. Ping Demic in the UK. https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/15656360/shops-run-out-of-food-pingdemic-rules/
3. Dam in China collapse3rd one! https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/dam-near-chinas-flooded-zhenghou-city-collapses-third-last-48-hours
4. Mercola : google sensors ( They own YT). Because the are invested in Vax! https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/22/google-censorship-due-to-vaccine-investment.aspx?
5. South Africa 1 million rounds of Ammunition Stolen! https://youtu.be/oza1rv-2ao0
6. Mystery affidavit: Garbage! https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/Jane%20Doe%20Declaration.pdf
Repost:
1. David Martin On FB Episode 89. https://www.facebook.com/watch/101152882124846/
2. Extra Docs: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PWoK-OHq8Svdx1_hSKdfTu8LTL6tJlfp/view?usp=drivesdk
3. Amazing Polly! Control of medical journals after WW2. The allies didn’t win!!!https://rumble.com/vk3kea-globalist-science-1-journals-china-and-cybernetics-ft.-robert-maxwell-jpl-c.html
4. MUSIC: Misty mountain Hop! Words!! https://youtu.be/2cOYzDtpEmI
2. Ping Demic in the UK. https://www.thesun.co.uk/money/15656360/shops-run-out-of-food-pingdemic-rules/
3. Dam in China collapse3rd one! https://www.zerohedge.com/weather/dam-near-chinas-flooded-zhenghou-city-collapses-third-last-48-hours
4. Mercola : google sensors ( They own YT). Because the are invested in Vax! https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/07/22/google-censorship-due-to-vaccine-investment.aspx?
5. South Africa 1 million rounds of Ammunition Stolen! https://youtu.be/oza1rv-2ao0
6. Mystery affidavit: Garbage! https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/3c6a0774-cfad-46fa-aa97-af5aa5e74f00/Jane%20Doe%20Declaration.pdf
Repost:
1. David Martin On FB Episode 89. https://www.facebook.com/watch/101152882124846/
2. Extra Docs: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PWoK-OHq8Svdx1_hSKdfTu8LTL6tJlfp/view?usp=drivesdk
3. Amazing Polly! Control of medical journals after WW2. The allies didn’t win!!!https://rumble.com/vk3kea-globalist-science-1-journals-china-and-cybernetics-ft.-robert-maxwell-jpl-c.html
4. MUSIC: Misty mountain Hop! Words!! https://youtu.be/2cOYzDtpEmI
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.