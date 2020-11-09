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Joe Biden COVID-19 Martial Law Plan Revealed
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114 views • November 09, 2020
The Alex Jones Show
November 8 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Joe Biden's new task force plan and how he will try to force to President Trump to implement it.
November 8 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Joe Biden's new task force plan and how he will try to force to President Trump to implement it.
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