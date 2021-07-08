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Pedophiles,LGBT,Racism - evil Agenda to Divided us and Reduce The World Population!
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435 views • July 08, 2021
The Racist people are that who talk about Racism!
LGBT who ask for rights do not want rights but power, so that they can now violate divine law. The human being is paying for the sins of having stood up for the wrong and having chickened out to defend the innocent. And who will pay for all this? Our children.
LGBT who ask for rights do not want rights but power, so that they can now violate divine law. The human being is paying for the sins of having stood up for the wrong and having chickened out to defend the innocent. And who will pay for all this? Our children.
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