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Guided meditation - First ecstasy trip in a fetish club - male version
Acernetx
Acernetx
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12 views • July 19, 2021
This is a guided meditation - First ecstasy trip in a fetish club (Male)

ENJOY

This audio recording should never be used in a car or while operating any kind of machinery

A friend has invited you and your partner to a fetish club and given you some ecstasy to try for the first time….. You took some an hour ago and the relaxing euphoric effects are just starting to kick in….

Lay down on your bed of find a nice comfortable place like a sofa or outdoors in nature where you will not be disturbed.

Website: http://danteserotica.uk

Amazon Author page https://www.amazon.co.uk/Dante-x/e/B07N1N5XMQ

Audio Books on Apple
https://books.apple.com/us/author/dante-x/id1464007081

Audio books on Audible and iTunes
https://www.audible.com/pd/B07TMQD7W8/?source_code=AUDFPWS0223189MWT-BK-ACX0-156251&;ref=acx_bty_BK_ACX0_156251_rh_us

AUDIO samples of my books can still be found below

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hfBhtm3L8RKa/
BITTUBERS: https://bittube.tv/profile/Dante
DTUBE: https://d.tube/#!/c/dantes2019
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@eroticabooks:f
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tranceecstasyguided meditation
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