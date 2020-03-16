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Democratic VP Announcement Demeaning AND Irksome
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37 views • March 16, 2020
Sky News host Chris Kenny says the way Democratic hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden proposed they would be picking a woman as vice president is “demeaning towards whoever they eventually announce" for the position.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confirmed if he won his party's nomination, then he would pick a woman to be his running mate.
Former Vice President Biden made the announcement during a debate with competitor Bernie Sanders on Monday.
“Talking about how their choice will be a woman, or even ordering up a progressive woman, it just sounds like cookie-cutter stuff, driven by identity politics and it's demeaning towards whoever they eventually announce,” Mr Kenny said.
“I don't know about you but I find the way they talk about this pretty irksome”.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confirmed if he won his party's nomination, then he would pick a woman to be his running mate.
Former Vice President Biden made the announcement during a debate with competitor Bernie Sanders on Monday.
“Talking about how their choice will be a woman, or even ordering up a progressive woman, it just sounds like cookie-cutter stuff, driven by identity politics and it's demeaning towards whoever they eventually announce,” Mr Kenny said.
“I don't know about you but I find the way they talk about this pretty irksome”.
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