BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Democratic VP Announcement Demeaning AND Irksome
Weltansicht
Weltansicht
241 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • March 16, 2020
Sky News host Chris Kenny says the way Democratic hopefuls Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden proposed they would be picking a woman as vice president is “demeaning towards whoever they eventually announce" for the position.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden confirmed if he won his party's nomination, then he would pick a woman to be his running mate.

Former Vice President Biden made the announcement during a debate with competitor Bernie Sanders on Monday.

“Talking about how their choice will be a woman, or even ordering up a progressive woman, it just sounds like cookie-cutter stuff, driven by identity politics and it's demeaning towards whoever they eventually announce,” Mr Kenny said.

“I don't know about you but I find the way they talk about this pretty irksome”.
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticssocialismberniejoe bidenglobalismidiocracywomens rightsdebatesstaged eventspandemicsdemocratic tomfooleryyawnworld views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War &#8220;Wrapped Up Soon&#8221;

Qatari Mediators Back in Tehran; Trump Says Iran War “Wrapped Up Soon”

Garrison Vance
Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted &#8220;President-Elect&#8221; Claim to ChatGPT

Bolsonaro Ally Attributes Deleted “President-Elect” Claim to ChatGPT

Chase Codewell
Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Poll: Almost 80% of Veterans and Service Members Feel Abandoned By Politicians and Society

Garrison Vance
The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

The pendulum and the trap: Why a swing back to Democrats won’t set us free

Lance D Johnson
Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Iraq Shuts Sheeb Border Crossing With Iran Under U.S. Pressure, Reports Say

Douglas Harrington
Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Putin welcomes rare call from Finnish and Norwegian leaders

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy