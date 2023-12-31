Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WE HAVE BEEN DISCONNECTED FROM OUR TRUE NATURE: BILLY CARSON REVEALS A THOUSANDS OF YEARS OLD SECRET OF OUR HUMAN BRAIN
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
214 Subscribers
148 views
Published 19 hours ago

"In crystal we have a pure evidence of the existence of a formative life principle, and although in spite of everything we cannot understand the life of crystals - it is still a living being." (Nikola Tesla)

🔻👇🔻

OTHER RELATED:

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: This Happened Around..., 200,000 Years Ago.. -- The Most HIDDEN and Little-Known Fact of our History -- Narration by Billy Carson

https://rumble.com/v3zww3a-this-happened-around...-200000-years-ago..-the-most-hidden-and-little-known.html

🔻

🎥 Also Watch: The Forbidden Secrets of Ancient History – Billy Carson and Matthew LaCroix

https://rumble.com/v3zxh6a-the-forbidden-secrets-of-ancient-history-billy-carson-and-matthew-lacroix.html


Keywords
universejesusnikola teslaearthspirithuman braincrystalshuman naturecrown of thornsearth magnetic fieldbilly carsonneocortexmagnetized crystalshigher levels of consciousnessavatar bodychrist will returnreptilian brainmagnetite biomineralization in the human brain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket