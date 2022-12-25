Ukraine Update Dec 25, 2022

"WE DELIVERED CHRISTMAS 🎄 TO 1000+ Children in Donbass!"https://youtu.be/45vDWtXjEwQ

"Donbass Christmas for Orphans and Disabled Kids, CHILDREN THANK YOU FOR THE JOY!" https://youtu.be/Fpl_fG69eQQ

⚡️SITREP

◻️In Kupyansk direction, artillery strikes hit the manpower and military equipment of units of the 14th AFU Mechanized Brigade near Petropavlovka and the 92nd AFU Mechanized Brigade near Krakhmalnoye in Kharkov region. Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, four armored fighting vehicles, and two pickups were eliminated.

◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Russian air strikes and artillery fire on positions of units of the 111th Territorial Defense Brigade close to Torskoye and the 25th AFU Airborne Brigade close to Terny (Donetsk People's Republic) destroyed over 40 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

◻️In Donetsk direction, the Russian troops destroyed a combined tactical group of foreign mercenaries and defeated units of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Razdolovka (Donetsk People's Republic). The enemy lost up to 60 Ukrainian military and mercenaries, four armored personnel carriers, and three pickups.

◻️In the South Donetsk direction, more than 40 Ukrainian personnel, four armored fighting vehicles, and six motor vehicles were annihilated as a result of air and artillery strikes against a concentration of units of the 92nd AFU Mechanized Brigade close to Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian force grouping hit: the command post of the 65th AFU Mechanized Brigade near Lezhino and a depot of rocket and artillery weapons close to Novoselovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 53 artillery units, manpower and military hardware in 92 areas.

✈️Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Kamyshevka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, Ukrainian Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters were shot down near the settlements of Selidovo and Gruzskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Kirovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Fifteen Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been also intercepted during the day in the areas of Yegorovka, Yelenovka, Kirillovka, Volodino, Artemovsk, and Olginka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kolomyichikha (Lugansk People's Republic), Novaya Zburyevka (Kherson region), and Pologi (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry



