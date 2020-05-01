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The Truth about Cancer Symposium - Update 2
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40 views • May 01, 2020
In this facebook live session, I talk specifically about what Dr. Robert Scott Bell said during his talk about the benefits of Nano Silver in killing the dangerous bugs but not the beneficial ones.
He spoke of how dangerous antibiotics are and even went as far as to say that they were a form of chemotherapy.
Researching ways to keep dangerous bacteria under control without wiping out all the beneficial ones is essential and he couldn't say enough about the benefits of Nano Silver solution.
I also discuss hearing Dr. Joseph Mercola talk of cancer-fighting diets and the importance of "good fats". He is a great proponent of the Ketogenic diet as being beneficial to someone fighting cancer but warns against staying on it long-term.
Watch this video now for more!
He spoke of how dangerous antibiotics are and even went as far as to say that they were a form of chemotherapy.
Researching ways to keep dangerous bacteria under control without wiping out all the beneficial ones is essential and he couldn't say enough about the benefits of Nano Silver solution.
I also discuss hearing Dr. Joseph Mercola talk of cancer-fighting diets and the importance of "good fats". He is a great proponent of the Ketogenic diet as being beneficial to someone fighting cancer but warns against staying on it long-term.
Watch this video now for more!
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