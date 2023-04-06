UR-77 Meteorite of Russian Brave Group neutralized Ukrainian positions in Kremennaya forest

The crew of UR-77 Meteorite self-propelled rocket launcher of Central Military District of Russian Brave Group works to neutralize fortified positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in a forest near Kremennaya, Luhansk region. Calculation UR-77 Meteorite delivered a payload that caused the detonation of anti-tank and antipersonnel mines and set fire to fortifications in the jungle belt.
