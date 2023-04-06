Create New Account
UR-77 Meteorite of Russian Brave Group neutralized Ukrainian positions in Kremennaya forest
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
The crew of UR-77 Meteorite self-propelled rocket launcher of Central Military District of Russian Brave Group works to neutralize fortified positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in a forest near Kremennaya, Luhansk region. Calculation UR-77 Meteorite delivered a payload that caused the detonation of anti-tank and antipersonnel mines and set fire to fortifications in the jungle belt.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
meteoriteur-77kremennaya forest

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
