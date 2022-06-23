Q Anon: Who Rules the World? (Pedophiles) Black Rock, Larry Fink, Vanguard?

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ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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[22.06.2022] .. The Great 'Deception' is here! (HahA)Note: Alwys remember the best LIE (Q-Anon) always contains a LOT of Truth!
Controlled Opposition: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=controlled+opposition&t=h_&ia=web
Psyop: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=psyop+definition&t=h_&ia=definition
Monopoly: Who Owns the World? PEDOPHILIA (Reloaded) [18.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hjk7H7Q83WN5/
Paul Joseph Watson: Pedophiles Rule the World [Apr 5, 2017]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RzxN2Dk0Fu0A/
Email from 'David Sorensen' and stopworldcontrol.com [20.02.2022]
'Shocking exposure of the worst evil in this world... Too horrendous forwords... can this be true?'
Trailer: https://youtu.be/6X-hrXFTy-s
Fall Cabal [Part 1-10] by Janet Ossebaard [15.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OQWQxQmIz6jr/
Frazzledrip ft. Hillary Clinton and many more Sick People..[26.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ok63GuSWCynl/
Pedophile Jimmy Savile - A British Horror Story (Part 1 & 2) [08.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iPR8daWqRGi6/
Another Sick Satanic Pedophilia Documentary... [30.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4IRbdDvalxBl/
Tommy Robinson: Systematic Pedophilia in Telford England! [07.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PvTjCMN6GANl/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is Pedophile! Documented! [13.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EIswSPryA0nP/
Pedophile and Sick Sexually Derailed Danish Politicians Exposed! (Reloaded)[02.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbVBBngMvWVn/
Ghislaine Maxwell's TERRAMAR PROJECT | Elite Human Trafficking [Vol. 1] [15.12.2020 ]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4N9H4DvM0iiV/
Nick Alvear: Pervywood 1 to 9 - 'The New World Order' (2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20pervywood%20&kind=video
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human and Child Trafficking [Vol.2] - Art In Embassies [10.02.2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DDXxos6xqgK2/
Mouthy Buddha: Elite Human & Child Trafficking [Vol.3] (Patterns of the Cabal) [24.04.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vOKkN62d3K4w/
Satanic Elite Human & Child Trafficking Vol.4 - Dr. Phil's Turn about Ranch [13.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uKNK6GF2Pesi/
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Black Rock - Larry Fink - Vanguard
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/Black-Rock-Larry-Fink-Vanguard:e?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
Larry Fink CEO of Black Rock Financial Group Buying all of the Real Estate
https://www.roxytube.com/v/CaHV6H
@NEO420TALKS - 20 hours ago::
- The weak psychopaths create all this illusion because they arw scared of being seen for the pos they are...amd they will be brought to justice.
- this is psyop...i have shares in lots of companies but its the bod and the officers that run/operate the companies ...the relationships are ran b/c corruption...blackrock is ran by ia alladan...get rid of all involved
- all a scam...layers of scsm on top of scams...no matter who "owns" the paper they dont run/own the comapnies so throw them out arrest them and take all their assets
June 22nd, 2022 - 123 views
#Shane_St_Pierre
@stpierrs
3,398 Followers
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/Larry-Fink-e:9
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
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June 21st, 2022 - 139 views
@Qanon - 7,212 Followers
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/Black-Rock-Larry-Fink-Vanguard:e
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9