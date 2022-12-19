Create New Account
Cry for Freedom - Documentary - The World Economic Forum Transhumanist Agenda, Biden Vote Fraud Connections
The documentary begins with the question is this really Joe Biden? It may not be as you will discover. Then, it proceeds to clearly unfold the World Economic Foundations transhumanist agenda in their own words. They aim to transform you into a cyborg totally controlled by the WEF globalists under a totalitarian dictatorship.

Also covered in some detail is how and why Biden was installed into office in the 2020 election fraud by former Lt. General Michael Flynn and former Lt. General Mclnerney. Italian confession of electronic collusion never acknowledged by our courts. Paper ballot stuffing and more.
Ties it all into the new world order agenda. Some of this may make your blood boil as you witness the supreme arrogance of these evil scum who fashion themselves as gods meant to control all of us.

